Guy Mace bought his first collector sports car, a 1954 Jaguar SK, in 1991.
After that, he was hooked and would buy three to four cars a year, building a growing collection of rare and unusual cars.
In 2016, Mace opened the Route 66 Car Museum in Springfield to share his passion for cars with the public, while also having some fun.
”There are two types of people who visit the museum,” Mace said. “One is ‘gear heads,’ and they enjoy old cars. Then there are the tourists who come to see the museum.”
Mace has assembled a collection of 75 cars, each with a plaque in front to explains its history.
The car museum includes a number of celebrity cars, as well. A Gotham Cruiser, used in the early Batman series, sits front and center, for example.
The museum also features a “Ghostbusters car” and a “Back to the Future” car, actually a DMC DeLorean. A 1926 Hudson Super Six was in the 1939 movie “Grapes of Wrath.”
The museum’s oldest car is a 1907 REO Runabout, still drivable despite having a single cylinder engine.
In addition to the automobiles, the Route 66 Car Museum has multiple signs on the wall and old gas pumps for visitors to see.
Most of the cars in the museum were purchased at car auctions throughout the United States. These auctions may sell anywhere between 50 to 500 cars in a weekend, Mace said. Some were sold to the museum for display purposes.
One of Mace’s most interesting finds is an original 1924 Packard sedan.
”It’s called a motherload,” he said. “It’s a car that a collector looks for his whole life. It’s a barn find.”
The museum also holds an original 1936 Horch, used by a general in Nazi Germany before it was captured by the American Allied Forces during World War II.
After the war, an Army officer purchased the Horch through an auto pool, Mace said. Many years later, the car ended up in North Dakota, where it sat in a garage for 50 years.
The car was purchased during an auction in Branson in 2014. Today, it is the most valuable vehicle in the museum’s collection, Mace said.
Mace’s favorite car is a 1967 Austin-Healey, and he said he has owned at least five of them.
Appropriately enough, the museum is located on historic Route 66.
“You are traveling through Americana, from large cities to small cities,” Mace said about Route 66. “There is not another highway in this country that has such a diverse population when you go through it.”