With mystery afoot and animals taking center stage, the Twin Oaks Event Center in Warrensburg has two events that will intrigue and entertain during the holiday season.
The event center will hold its first murder mystery Christmas ball, “Not So Silent Night,” from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. Dec. 3.
Then on Dec. 17, the center will hold Christmas on the Farm from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. with plenty of animals, vendors and holiday photo opportunities.
The Christmas ball is based on the hit Netflix series, “Bridgerton,” with a sinister twist. Beyond the brilliant ballroom and mysterious guests, a secret plot is being hatched, and guests will be asked to solve the mystery.
Emily Summers, the manager for the event center, hatched the idea after the success of a masquerade ball last fall.
Guests may dress up in ballgowns, suits and other attire, but formal dress is not required. Evergreens will be set up around the room to provide ambiance, and refreshments will be served.
Beer and wine will be available for purchase in addition to non-alcoholic punch. Light food will also be served.
Actor tickets cost $25 and spectator tickets cost $15. Actor tickets allow participants to be up close and personal in the action, helping other characters and possibly be a “victim.”
Spectators will be able to put together clues and solve the mystery for themselves over the course of the event.
Visitors must have a valid ID for entrance. Tickets are available online on Eventbrite, but some will still be available at the door on the day of the event.
Summers emphasizes the “out of this world” feeling the event gives.
“Just to have a good time and forget about everything in the outside world for one night, you get to dress up, drink a few drinks and have a good time” Summers said.
Christmas on the Farm will include a number of activities for children, including a petting zoo, crafts for kids and visits from holiday characters.
Santa and Mrs. Claus will be available for holiday photos, and the event center will print out the photos for free.
In the morning, Sally the Unicorn w ill be in the children’s barnyard, a petting zoo. Animals at the petting zoo include peacocks, goats, chickens, ducks, turkeys and an alpaca. The Grinch will make an appearance at the barnyard in the afternoon.
In past years, the barnyard has also included a pony and cow for children to pet. Summers has raised all of the birds on the property with her niece, including several varieties of chickens, ducks and turkeys.
She has raised the peacock since it was small.
“He’s very friendly,” she said.
Several vendors will also be inside the center for visitors to select last-minute holiday gifts. Registration for vendors is ongoing on a first-come, first-served basis. A full space is $40, half-shared space is $20 and a single table is $15.
Products already are confirmed for sale include custom tumblers and cotton candy.
“It’s a lot of shopping for Christmas gifts and the kids get to visit with all these different things,” Summers said.