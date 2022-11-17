If You Go

What: Hanukkah Kickoff Party

When: 3 to 5 p.m., Dec. 18

Where: B’nai Amoona parking lot.

Cost: Free for the whole family

Details: Enjoy family-friendly active Hanukkah games to kick off the holiday!

What: Chanukah community festival

When: 5 to 6 p.m., Dec. 18

Where: Berthold Square Park, Main Street

Cost: Free to attend

Details: Chabad Jewish Center of St. Charles County is sponsoring Jewish holiday music, a gelt drop, and musical guests open for all.

What: Mascots and Menorahs

When: Dec. 19, 6-6:30 p.m.

Where: United Hebrew Congregation parking lot

Cost: Free to attend

Details: Join Fredbird and Louie (the St. Louis Cardinals and St. Louis Blues mascots) for fellowship and menorah lighting.

What: Hanukkah celebration and candle lighting

When: 5:30 p.m., Dec. 20

Where: Isserman Auditorium

Cost: $18 a household

Details: Temple Israel will host a latke bar, hot chocolate bar, and candle lighting celebration led by temple rabbis. RSVP highly encouraged.