anukkah will be celebrated by Jewish families around the world from Dec. 18 to 26.
The eight-day Jewish celebration commemorates the rededication of the Second Temple in Jerusalem during the second century B.C.E. The Jews had risen up against their Greek-Syrian oppressors in the Maccabean Revolt, according to legend.
Judah Maccabee and the other Jews involved in the rededication witnessed what they believed to be a miracle. Although there was only enough olive oil to keep the menorah’s candles burning for a single day, the flames continued to flicker for eight nights.
The menorah, Hebrew for lamp, is a candelabrum whose branches represented knowledge and creation with another candle lit every night during Hanukkah.
This is a sampling of Hanukkah celebrations around St. Louis this year.
B’nai Amoona
“Bounce into Hanukkah” with Congregation B’nai Amoona on Dec. 18. Participants can expect a family-friendly afternoon of active Hanukkah activities, including a dreidel spin-off and bounce houses. The event will take place from 3-5 p.m. at the B’nai Amoona complex, is free of charge and open to anyone. “We always do many events for Hanukkah,” Liessa Alperin, director of Innovative Learning, said, “We‘re hoping that families see this as an opportunity to start Hanukkah as a community.” Contact Alperin at liessa@bnaiamoona.com for questions.
Chabad Jewish Center
Brighten Main Street on the first day of Hanukkah with a public Menorah lighting. The Chabad Jewish Center of St. Charles County is providing hot latkes, Jewish holiday music, a gelt drop and more in Berthold Square Park from 5 to 6 p.m. Dec. 18. This event is free and open to all. For event questions, email info@jewishstcharles.org.
United Hebrew Congregation
The United Hebrew Congregation is bringing a Mascots and Menorahs celebration to St. Louis this Hanukkah. On Dec. 19 from 6 to 6:30 p.m., join Fredbird and Louie in the United Hebrew parking lot for a candle lighting. Participants can also attend online through the congregation’s website and Facebook pages. Mascots and Menorahs is free.
Temple Israel
Join Temple Israel on Dec. 20 for a Hanukhah celebration and candle lighting blessing led by local rabbis. Bring a Hanukkah menorah and candles will be provided. The celebration will feature Hanukkah games, a latke bar, a hot chocolate bar and fellowship. The event will take place at 5:30 p.m. at Isserman Auditorium in St. Louis. Tickets are $18 a household.