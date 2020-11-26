The St. Louis Zoo takes on holiday spirit this year with Wild Lights, presented by U.S. Bank.
Doors close to the public at 4 p.m. but reopen from 5 to 8:30 p.m. on select nights from Nov. 27 to Jan. 2.
“Wild Lights” visitors can expect animal-themed displays throughout the zoo, including Starry Safari, Sparkling Savanna and Jungle Bell Rock.
A special area overlooking the lake, Lovebirds Lookout, is a place for romantic strolls and views of the Wild Lights display.
Penguin & Puffin Coast is the only animal exhibit open at night during the event. All other animal attractions are closed.
Timed-ticket reservations are required and must be purchased in advance online at stlzoo.org/wildlights. Tickets are not available at the door. Capacity is limited to allow for social distancing.
Recognized as a leading zoo in animal management and research, proceeds from the event help the zoo provide the highest quality care for its animals.
“Our traditional U.S. Bank Wild Lights experience has been modified this year to help ensure the safety and well-being of our guests, staff and animals,” said Ginnie Westmoreland, director of marketing at the zoo.
“Walking through the zoo at night with millions of lights all around you is truly magical and delightful for all ages.”
On weekends, the experience will include holiday carolers and other live performances. Visitors can roast their own campfire s’mores at one of the fire pits and enjoy dinner, snacks, hot chocolate and holiday drinks from food vendors throughout the zoo.
Because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, St. Louis Zoo has implemented enhanced protocols and procedures to help ensure the safety and health of zoo guests, staff and animals.
All guests ages 9 and up, as well as all zoo staff, are required to wear masks or face coverings over their nose and mouth while at the zoo.
The popularity of the flight cage at the World’s Fair in 1904 inspired civic leaders to build a real zoological garden in St. Louis.
In 1910, the Zoological Society of St. Louis was established, marking the beginning of the zoo.
The founders formed the organization with the hope that a zoo would make the city more appealing for visitors and residents alike, according the St. Louis Zoo’s website.