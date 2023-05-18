Located in Ellisville, Boardwalk Pizza offers homestyle pizza, calzones and strombolis, plus novelty beer brewed in-house in a new microbrewery.
All of the pizzas are crafted with hand-tossed dough, pizza sauce and freshly shredded mozzarella cheese, said Virgil Avanzado, owner of Boardwalk since it opened in 2013.
“What people seem to like about Boardwalk is that it reminds them of East Coast pizza, like a New York-style pizza,” Avanzado said.
Customers can create their own pizzas, calzones and strombolis, or indulge in one of the specialties. Avanzado said the most popular specialty pizzas are The Boardwalk and The Great White.
The Boardwalk features a mix of pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, red onions and black olives, and The Great White is an olive oil-based pizza with garlic, mozzarella, provolone, ricotta, Parmesan cheese, oregano and fresh basil.
Other specialty pizzas include The Hurricane (pepperoni, Canadian bacon, tomatoes, salami, green peppers, mushrooms, red onions, black olives, Italian sausage and hamburger) and The Big Kahuna (mozzarella, Canadian bacon, and pineapple; shredded coconut and mandarin oranges are optional).
Other dining options include wings, bosco sticks, toasted ravioli and six kinds of hot subs.
Food isn’t the only thing Boardwalk showcases. The addition of the microbrewery, which opened in January, opens a new environment where customers can try novelty beer.
Avanzado partnered with Jake Mance, owner of No Name Brewing Co., to expand Boardwalk for the microbrewery.
The new addition features a bar and additional dining tables, two bathrooms, as well as a selection of locally sourced microbrews, homemade, in-house creations and a wine selection.
Mance brews his own beer right at Boardwalk, which has seven in-house beers on tap. Pre-mixed cocktails will be added to the menu soon.
He said he tries not to overcomplicate his brewing process.
“I take recipes that I’ve done before and tweak them, sometimes I just make them up on the fly,” he said. “I just take it one step at a time and kind of figure out what people like and what they don’t like.”
The most popular beer so far is called “The Boss,” a Norwegian farmhouse ale that is light in color and body with hints of citrus and hay, Mance said.
“So far, it’s doing pretty well,” Avanzado said. “People seem to like the beer. I think it complements the pizza that we serve.”
He added that the place tries to welcome everyone to sample the food and the brews.
“Our dining room is very small, but we do treat all of our guests like they’re all our family,” he said.