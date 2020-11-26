To celebrate the holiday season, Garden Glow at the Missouri Botanical Garden will let guests see the grounds after dark.
“There is something truly magical about seeing the garden at night,” said Catherine Martin of the Missouri Botanical Garden. Located in downtown St. Louis, the Missouri Botanical Garden is also known to many as Shaw’s Garden.
More than 1 million lights will sparkle across the garden though Jan. 2, illuminating the sprawling landscape and historic buildings, bringing new dimensions to an already stunning display.
Visitors are invited to take a winter walk through the garden with family and friends, warm up with a holiday beverage, make s’mores around the fire and take part in festive photo opportunities as they stroll through the lights.
“Displays like the Frosted Forest, Twinkling Tunnel and our Tower Grove House projection show make Garden Glow a must-see winter tradition,” Martin said.
This year, additional features include a new show on the pixel tree in Spoehrer Plaza, a “kiss goodnight” photo opportunity and a 21-foot reindeer on Linnean Plaza at the exit.
“Adding a dazzling holiday light display makes those moments even more magical for our guests,” Martin said. “We also wanted visitors to experience the garden in the winter, when it has its own cold weather charms.”
The Missouri Botanical Garden at 4344 Shaw Blvd. is a National Historic Landmark and a center for science, conservation and horticulture.
Founded in 1859, the garden is the nation’s oldest botanical garden in continuous operation.