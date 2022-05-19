If You Go

What: A St. Louis landmark showcasing history from the mid-1800s

Where: 1508 Locust St., St. Louis MO 63103

When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday; noon to 4p.m. Saturday; appointments only Monday and Tuesday

Cost: $10 per person; free for those under 12

Contact information: 314-421‑0325

Website: campbellhousemuseum.org