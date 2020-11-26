Eleven years strong, the Central West End Window Walk in St. Louis is a month-long celebration, with holiday experiences from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturdays in December.
Visitors can walk along decorated windows while shopping at boutiques and enjoying seasonal drinks and meals at local restaurants.
The walk replicates the long tradition of families going downtown to see festive windows while stopping at the Central West End’s retail and dining establishments.
Each year, local designers partner with businesses to decorate the shop windows. This year’s theme for all designs is “Family, Friends, and Neighbors.”
“The Central West End Window Walk is one of our best neighborhood traditions and something people from throughout St. Louis look forward to every year,” said Kate Haher, executive director of the Central West End Business Community Improvement District.
“Even though festivities may look and feel a little bit different this year, our businesses’ beautifully-decorated windows will still be shining bright to spread holiday cheer all throughout the neighborhood.”
New this year is an outdoor and self-guided immersive experience featuring 23 local artists, designers and makers. Titled “A Walking Xmas Carol,” this 20-stop musical window display is a reimagining of the classic tale by Charles Dickens.
Additional holiday festivities include ice carvings, carolers, carriage rides, live music and street performers.
The Central West End Window Walk is a free event open to everyone.