When the pandemic forced events to be canceled or postponed last year, Drive-In St. Louis was put together for patrons to attend concerts and movies once again.
What used to be the St. Louis Outlet Mall at 5555 St. Louis Mills Blvd. became a 12-acre outdoor venue. The venue uses parking spaces and “pods” for guests to stay either in their cars or the pods to remain socially distanced.
The line-up includes between five and 10 concert-movie combos each month. The next event on May 15, for example, pairs the band Queen’s Boulevard with the film “Captain Marvel.”
Drive-In St. Louis has had more than 60,000 people attend since it opened. Children are welcome at these family-friendly events, as well as pets. Forbes Magazine named it one of the top five drive-ins in America in 2020.
The drive-in partners with St. Louis food trucks to offer pizza, barbecue, burgers and donuts while they enjoy the concert and movie. A hospitality tent and satellite bars serve beer, wine, mixed drinks and non-alcoholic beverages.
The drive-in has set up a limited number of party pads and VIP picnic pads that are turfed, fenced and closer to the stage. Guests at these pads also have access to private bathroom areas and reserved parking.
The next concert series started May 6 with Contemporary Christian band Casting Crowns and ends Nov. 6 with more than 70 concerts scheduled during the summer and fall. Tickets, generally $44.95 per car, can be purchased on the venue website.