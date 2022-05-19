If You Go

What: Interactive semi-professional pictures in 17 different themed spaces

Where: 1424 Washington Ave., Suite 100, St. Louis

when: 3 to 8 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 3 to 10 p.m. Fridays; noon to 10 p.m. Saturdays; noon to 8 p.m. Sundays

Cost: $20 for everyone Monday through Thursday; $30 for adults, $20 for children and students Fridays and Sundays; $35 for adults and $25 for children and students Saturdays

Contact information: 314-553-9175; hello@theselfieroom.com

Website: https://theselfieroom.com