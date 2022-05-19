The Selfie Room is a woman-owned interactive experience on Washington Avenue where visitors can walk out of the building with semi-professional photographs.
The business belongs to a national trend where fun backdrops are set up in studios for self-service photo shoots with a camera or phone.
The 17 rooms throughout the 3,000-square-foot space allow the themes to change quarterly during the year. There might be a bathtub with foam “bubbles” or one with balloons or another with a bistro table and wine bottles.
Holiday themes are often represented, including St. Patrick’s Day, Valentine’s Day, Christmas and more. All sets are painted and built by the women at The Selfie Room.
“We all just collaborate that way and pick what we think would be best for the upcoming season,” said Lauren Meredith, a Selfie Room employee.
The business occasionally pairs up with others around the St. Louis area for events.
In April, for example, The Selfie Room partnered with Dolly’s Dream Home, a rabbit rescue, and gave customers an opportunity to take pictures with rabbits. Last year, there was a day when visitors could take photos with exotic snakes.
Guests are welcome to spend as much time as needed to browse through the rooms . With a powder room for changing, they are encouraged to bring a variety of outfits to match the themes. Limited accessories and props are also stocked.
Personal cameras are welcome, from a phone to a high-end DSLR. Selfie kits can be rented with a tripod and remote device for those coming in solo or who want large group pictures.
A VIP package can also be arranged where a professional photographer will take the photos. For $175, visitors have an hour in the studio with the photographer. Ten edited photos and up to 75 unedited photos will be returned to a customer after the session.
Reservations can be booked online. From Monday through Thursday, tickets cost $20 each for adults, children and students. Tickets are $30 for adults and $20 for children and students on Fridays and Sundays.
On Saturdays, tickets cost $35 for adults and $25 for children and students.
The Selfie Room is a cashless establishment, so customers will need a debit or credit card to purchase tickets.
“We want to make sure that (customers) are in a welcoming environment,” Meredith said. “It’s very fun, upbeat and uplifting.”