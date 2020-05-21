One of the most popular spots in the Delmar Loop in St. Louis is Subterranean Books.
The independent bookstore, with a vibrant store front, opened in 2000 as a used book shop but has been selling just new books for about 15 years.
In the store there is a small upstairs level, called the Gallery.
You can look out at the bookstore from the wooden railing at all of the books Subterranean has to offer.
Authors have done intimate launch parties in the gallery of the store.
The cozy store’s small staff pays careful attention to the thousands of books that are stocked on the shelves, and they take customer opinions and comments seriously when filling them.
Subterranean Books sells over 40 different genres of books. It carries popular genres like fiction, poetry, memoirs and essays, as well as niche offerings like graphic novels and cookbooks.
On top of the many kinds of books the store carries, Subterranean Books sells journals, T-shirts, totes, pins and other small trinkets commonly found in bookstores.
Along with being able to browse inside the store to find what you’re looking for, Subterranean Books has a book-a-month subscription plan, where staff will hand-pick books based on reading preferences.
Members of the staff also have their own shelves for books they have selected.
Visitors can find reading material that fits their interest areas by seeing which of the seven staff members have similar reading interests.
The store manager, Alex Weir, has interests in reading about philosophy, natural history and military history.
Some of his picks are “Living in a Mindful Universe: A Neurosurgeon’s Journey into the Heart of Consciousness” and “How to Be a Good Creature: A Memoir in Thirteen Animals.” There are other staff shelves filled with poetry, fiction and many other genres.
Teddy, the store mascot and greeter, is the resident dog, and his picks feature dog characters and a few nonfiction books about dogs. Weir said Teddy can be found in the store five days a week.
Subterranean Books also has authors’ signings and readings. The calendar for readings can be found on the website under the event calendar tab.
One of Weir’s favorite and most popular visitors is illustrator John Hendrix, who does book launch parties in the store’s upstairs gallery.
These book launches and signings are special to Subterranean Books because they help establish its place as one of the bookstore treasures in St. Louis.
Subterranean Books is a safe space to mingle with different communities in the city, Weir said, and it is the only bookstore in the Delmar Loop.