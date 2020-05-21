The Green Shag Market on Manchester Avenue is a vintage and antique mall that has been open since November 2011.
Vendors sell items at their booths that are hard to find in a regular furniture or decor store, said Manager Dan Tipton Jr..
You can find a Navajo-print sofa there, for example, a tricycle from the 1910s and a metal Schylling toy riding car.
For music lovers, the mall also has vintage vinyl for sale with albums by The Beatles, The Monkees, Elton John and more.
Tipton said the mall has many pieces of mid-century modern furniture and decor dating from post-WWII to the 1970s.
Besides its everyday operations, The Green Shag holds a one-day event each year called The Shag’s Open-Air Market.
Early on, the mall staged an event called the “Parking Lot Sale,” as a way to attract customers.
The parking lot event has grown into an annual attraction that has over 70 vendors selling their wares.
“The event is one day, and we offer spaces to anyone who would like to try to sell their vintage, antique and even handcrafted items or those who have been doing it for years,” Tipton said.
“It creates a great variety of items at the sale.”
This year’s Shag’s Open-Air Market is planned for May 23.