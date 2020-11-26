This year, Jeff and David Lazaroff of “Brothers Lazaroff” are taking their 10th annual Hanukkah Hullabaloo online.
Broadcast “live” from their backyard around a bonfire, guests can safely take part virtually by visiting www.brotherslazaroff.com at 7 p.m. Dec. 12.
Officially, it’s called “The 10th Annual Brothers Lazaroff Hanukkah Hullabaloo: A Virtual Miracle.”
“We have reimagined the hullabaloo for the virtual format as so many performers are having to do with their art,” Jeff Lazaroff said.
“We’ve got some really fun celebrity guests popping in and have no doubt that it’ll be a fun way for folks to celebrate Hanukkah right in the comfort of their own living rooms.”
Celebrity guests include Ray Benson, founder of the Western swing band Asleep at the Wheel; Lee “Scratch” Perry, reggae performer and producer; Elizabeth McQueen, singer-songwriter and radio personality; Jo Firestone, writer for “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon”; jazz pianist Peter Martin; and singer Anita Jackson.
The brothers’ wives will be frying up latkes, and DJ Boogieman will be manning the giant menorah throughout the night.
Viewers can expect the annual recitation of “Eight Nights,” a series of nine poems by Rabbi James Stone Goodman set to experimental and Eastern European folk jams. Goodman serves the Central Reform Congregation in St. Louis and has an MFA in poetry writing from the University of Missouri — St. Louis.
The show is free to view, but suggested donation proceeds will go toward a developing St. Louis organization that raises money for music venues and musicians.
“We sure wish we could all be gathered together for the big event, but we think we’ve got a really fun and inspiring virtual program put together,” David Lazaroff said.
“The best thing about it is you don’t have to worry about parking, and you can wear your pajamas.”