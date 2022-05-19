Steve St. Pierre always knew about the divisions in the neighborhood where his family lived. The St. Louis area around Delmar Boulevard has been historically divided along socioeconomic and racial lines.
In 2017, St. Pierre was challenged by a young man in his neighborhood to start something that would foster reconciliation and opportunities for those hurt by the divisions.
“St. Louis is a very divided, messy city, and a lot of people come in and can be griping about that,” St. Pierre said. “But our challenge to them is, OK, love your enemy.”
That challenge prompted St. Pierre and his wife, Lisa, to open Have a Cow Cattle Co., a restaurant at 2742 Lafayette Ave. that encourages patrons to work toward healing one another.
In a modern building designed like a shed, Have A Cow Cattle Co. is an urban farm store and cafe. The menu is built around all-day breakfast and burgers, but it also offers a variety of specialty items, from sandwiches, salads and soups to sweet treats.
On shelves along the walls, customers can find meat, produce and other items from the couple’s own cattle farm — pasture-raised beef, raw honey, fresh eggs and roasted coffee beans.
A statement on the menu reads: “The mission of Have A Cow is to foster connection and provide opportunity for folks from different backgrounds to come together, break down cultural barriers and serve one another.”
The most popular menu item is the Bunkhouse Breakfast, St. Pierre said, with two eggs, homestyle potatoes and a pancake with a choice of meat, fruit or veggies. Other breakfast items include Belgian waffles, three-cheese egg omelets, quiche and breakfast sandwiches.
Customers can also choose from a number of burgers and sandwiches, including beef, steak, chicken breast, brisket, whitefish and classic peanut-butter-and jelly.
St. Pierre’s personal favorite is the Have A Cow Burger, a 5-ounce flame-broiled meat patty topped with cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion on a brioche bun.
“I love the beef because it’s so fresh,” St. Pierre said. “It’s so good.”
Along with the food selection, the bar has an array of coffee, tea and spirits. The restaurant roasts its own coffee, which can be ordered regular, iced or decaf.
At least 22 craft beers are available in distinctive brews, such as chocolate milk stout or galactic cowboy nitro with its notes of bittersweet chocolate and black coffee.
Mimosas, margaritas, Moscow mules and Bloody Mary’s are just a few of the classic cocktails, along with seltzers and ciders.
Among the farm-based items for purchase are birdhouses and bird feeders, locally crafted soaps, soy candles and books.
St. Pierre described the atmosphere of the restaurant as peaceful and friendly.
“We just want to provide solid, good food. But for me, it is about the experience as a whole,” St. Pierre said. “So that’s been our goal, to treat everyone with dignity and respect, and in that way, love.”
Customer Jean Cullen agreed.
“You feel good, not just about the food, but just the environment,” Cullen said. “It’s your happy, positive place.”