”The Polar Express” at Union Station will return to St. Louis for the holiday season.
The family event has been recreated as “Believe! The Polar Express Experience” for 2020.
The event runs Nov. 20 to Dec. 30. Timed tickets will be available from 1 to 9 p.m., Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. On Mondays through Thursdays, the tickets are available from 3 to 9 p.m. Ticket prices range from $27 to $45.
Following the classic tale of a boy’s search for the real meaning of Christmas, guests will see decorated trains under the Union Station train shed for a walk-through experience.
Guests can interact with “Polar Express” characters and with Santa Claus in festively decorated tents and on the station’s Purina Performance Plaza.
Santa and his elves will visit with children and give out silver bells as gifts.
“Guests can come to Union Station and have a complete Christmas experience,” said Cameron Schoeffel, director of entertainment sales and marketing for St. Louis Union Station.
Characters and helpers with “Believe! The Polar Express Experience” will wear masks, and masks will be required for all guests over the age of 9.
St. Louis Union Station will continue its popular holiday fire and light show set to Christmas music on the train shed lake. “The Polar Express” movie will be shown every night.
Combined tickets can be purchased to ride the St. Louis Wheel or to explore the St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station.
The 200-foot observation wheel will be open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily for views of the downtown holiday lights.
Additional activities at Union Station include the St. Louis Aquarium, open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with extended hours until 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.
The St. Louis Carousel, an 18-hole mini-golf course at the Wheel Plaza, and the St. Louis Ropes Course and A-Maze-Ing Discoveries Mirror Maze inside Union Station are also open during the event.
The Winter Market, which offers a holiday shopping experience inside the event space, will have carnival games and strolling entertainers.
New this year on select Saturdays and Sundays, families can have pancakes with Santa in Union Station’s Grand Hall.
Seatings are available at 9, 9:45, 10:30 and 10:45 a.m. on Dec. 5 and 6, 12 and 13, 19 and 20.
Santa will visit with every child during the event. Tables will be placed at appropriate social distances and only one group will be seated at a table.
Tickets can be found at: www.stlthepolarexpressride.com/pancakes-with-santa