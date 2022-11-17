Vibrant full color and striped poinsettias will decorate the Jewel Box in St. Louis during the entire month of December.
The Jewel Box has hosted poinsettia displays such as this for 86 years.
Inside the greenhouse, a large water fountain and pond form the center of a green oasis among the frosty trees outside. Poinsettias line the indoor walking paths, the central pond, and mingle with other greenery along the glass walls. Baskets of year-round plants hang from the ceiling.
The flowers are carefully grown and selected throughout the year for this Christmas display. Start and end dates for the display may fluctuate slightly, based on poinsettia growth each year.
Delia Cummings, an employee of St. Louis’s Parks Department, said the Jewel Box show stands out from other holiday events.
“I’ve been there for small events throughout the years, and the poinsettias make it so beautiful,” Cummings said. “It’s always full of the plants we grow there regularly, but we supplement with different plants throughout the year. It’s just such a lovely place.”
The City of St. Louis built the Jewel Box for $117,000 in 1936. Today, the greenhouse claims its spot on the National Register of Historic Places.
The Jewel Box sits on 17 acres of land in Forest Park. With its geometrical frame and 50-foot ceilings, the greenhouse attracts guests and special events year round. It routinely hosts weddings, receptions and special events. such as the yearly Poinsettia Show.
Throughout the year, special displays bring visitors to the greenhouse for Mothers’ Day, Easter and Valentines’ Day, among smaller displays.
The Jewel Box is maintained by the Horticulture Section of the Parks Division in St. Louis. Additions and major displays are also maintained by the Flora Conservancy of Forest Park, a volunteer gardening group.
In 2002, the Jewel Box underwent renovations to remove surplus plants. Workers scraped vines off the ceilings and glass walls to flood the greenhouse with sun once again. The renovations also converted the previously overcrowded greenhouse floor into an open space for walking and dancing.
Visitors can tour the poinsettia displays and Jewel Box for only $1 or for free before noon Mondays and Tuesdays.
It is located at the intersection of Wells and McKinley Drives in St. Louis. Visitors can park across from the greenhouse, but should expect a walk along maintained grounds to the greenhouse.