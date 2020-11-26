Winterfest returns this holiday season with a festive holiday light display on Kiener Plaza.
Winterfest transforms Kiener Plaza into a winter wonderland for people of all ages. Kiener Plaza occupies the full width of the St. Louis Gateway Mall between North Seventh Street and North Broadway and is directly north of Ballpark Village.
Winterfest will feature more than 60,000 lights in the trees of Kiener Plaza to complement the iconic backdrop of the Gateway Arch and Old Courthouse in the heart of downtown St. Louis, according to the Gateway Arch Park Foundation.
In addition to the light display, Winterfest will feature virtual activities throughout the holidays. These free virtual activities include online story times, contests and holiday recipes.
The plaza will be open with the lighting display from 5 to 9 p.m. Nov. 20 to Jan. 3.