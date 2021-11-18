Downtown Kirkwood is holding its annual Holiday Walk on Nov. 20 with entertainment, complimentary cookies at the Kirkwood Train Station and holiday shopping specials at participating downtown shops and boutiques.
The walk starts at 10 a.m., and Santa Claus will pose for photos from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. outside the train station. Mrs. Claus will make an appearance at 11:30 a.m. Visitors are encouraged to bring a camera or cell phone to take photos of kids with Santa.
Donna Poe, executive director of Downtown Kirkwood, said the holiday walk has been a tradition for at least 20 years, and several hundred people are expected to participate this year.
“One thing that people look forward to is our Kirkwood Farmers Market Christmas Tree Lot and Christmas market called the Gingerbread Shoppe,” said Poe.
At the Kirkwood Train Station, the Lucille Rapp Tumblers and Dancers will kick off the festivities with a performance at 10 a.m., and the annual Christmas Market will open at 11 a.m.
According to the Downtown Kirkwood website, the Gingerbread Shoppe will offer holiday candies and cookies, as well as a display of decorations and Christmas trees. The shop is a hub for locally grown poinsettias, holiday decorations, treats, ornaments, gifts and more.
During the event, the Youth in Action nonprofit community service organization will collect cash donations, as well as merchandise for Nurses for Newborns.
Last year, the event was modified due to COVID-19 to be more of a holiday shopping event.
“One of the great things about downtown Kirkwood is that even during the pandemic people were able to safely visit our stores and walk from store to store,” said Poe.
This year, the event will follow St. Louis County’s health advisory with pandemic precautions. People are expected to wear a mask indoors, except when eating or drinking. This advisory is subject to change by the time the Holiday Walk begins Nov. 20.