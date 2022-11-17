Lafayette Square will host its 53rd annual Winter Fair and Parlor Tour on Dec. 3 and 4 this year.
The festivities start on on Saturday with the Holiday Market and the Pet Parade The event continues Sunday with a Parlor Tour. This is a self-guided tour where visitors can view 12 homes decorated for the holiday season.
Participants will be offered carriage rides and trolley stops. Tickets are $30 in advance for admission to the homes and can be purchased at lafayettesquare.org/housetours.
The Holiday Market will be free and open to the public from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. The market will have local businesses and restaurants offering products for sale, holiday-themed menus and drinks.
Santa Claus will make an appearance from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday with the annual tree lighting at 5 p.m. at the Fountain Plaza.
The annual Holiday Pet Parade will begin at 3 p.m. Saturday at the Lafayette Park House and will end at the Holiday Market. Participants can bring their pets, walk in the parade and show off their holiday-themed outfits.
Entry for the pet parade is $10 per pet, and 100% of the proceeds go to the APA of Missouri in memory of Jim King.
According to a Lafayette news release, proceeds from this year's events will provide funding for environmental stewardship, maintenance, safety, beautification and support for other nonprofits organizations in the community.
More information about the event, sponsorships, updates and tickets can be found on the Lafayette Square website, www.lafayettesquare.org