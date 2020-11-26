The Field House Museum in St. Louis has an extensive collection of toys on display for the holiday season.
Located in a 19th century family home, each room is filled with a blend of old and new toys, ranging from Barbie to German feather trees from the 1800s, just a fraction of more than 150 toys on display.
The museum is a historic site that was once the home of Roswell Field, a noted St. Louis attorney, and the birthplace of his son, Eugene Field, who wrote poems for children. His most famous poems would be “Wynken, Blynken and Nod,” “The Gingham Dog and the Calico Cat” and “Little Boy Blue.”
“This year, I really wanted to include nostalgic items for not only the older generations, but my generation, Millennials and younger generations,” said Caira Starnes, assistant director of the Field House Museum.
The holiday display will be up from Nov. 6 to Jan. 21. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays; noon to 4 p.m. Sundays. Ticket prices are $10 for adults, $5 for children 7-16 and free for children under 6.
Tour guides will lead visitors through the house. Self-guided exhibits are located on the third floor of the museum and in the expansion. Current exhibits are: “Life in Miniature,” “The Power of Words: The Ongoing Tale of Black Children’s Literature,” “Tails of Friendship,” “Steiff Everlasting” and “Binding the Written Works.”
The house is designated as a National Historic Landmark and has an attached museum featuring the many collections of the Field House Museum, along with traveling exhibits.
Face masks are required and social distancing is encouraged.
Tour reservations can be made through Eventbrite or by calling 314-421-4689.