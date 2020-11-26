On the second floor of America’s Center Convention Complex in St. Louis, “Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition” recreates one of the best-known artistic achievements in human history and gives visitors a new perspective.
Running through Jan. 10, the exhibit is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday-Sunday.
Admission prices range between $10.50 to $17.50 with discounts for families and large groups arriving at the same time.
The ceiling paintings from the Sistine Chapel have been reproduced using state-of-the-art technology so the observer can engage and understand the work up close.
Copied in their original sizes, the reproductions give the viewer an opportunity to see the work at a distance not achievable in the Sistine Chapel.
Since the ceiling of the Sistine Chapel is curved, these reproductions are as close to original size as possible, including important images such as the “Last Judgment.”
The pre-show area of the exhibition prepares visitors for this new staging of Michelangelo’s work, and guests who have already visited the Sistine Chapel should find a new way of seeing it.
The photographs were taken post-restoration of the ceiling, and the exhibit displays a pre-and post “Last Judgment” for visitors to see the difference in color, clarity and quality, according to the exhibit website.
An extensive audio guide allows visitors to listen to descriptions on a smart phone or a device that can be borrowed at the exhibit.
To enter the exhibit at America’s Center, guests should use the Washington Avenue entrance at Eighth and Washington.