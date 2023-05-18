If You Go

What: Mulligan’s Grill

Where: 11 Clarkson Road, Ellisville

When: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays; closed Mondays

Details: A family-owned and operated business with a golf theme that has been in Ellisville for over 25 years. It is well known for its wings, wraps, burgers, salads and sandwiches.

Contact: 636-391-6880

Website: mulligansgrillstl.com