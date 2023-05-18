Mulligan’s Grill has been serving loyal customers since owner Steve Rauschenbach opened the dining spot in 1993 at 11 Clarkson Road in Ellisville.
Mulligan’s is known for its golf-themed culture, with menu items named after popular golf terms. The PGA, for example, is a wrap filled with fried chicken, homemade wing sauce, green onions, cheddar cheese, lettuce and tomato. The Bogey is a 6-ounce hamburger served with a choice of toppings.
Maggie Zeid, the general manager of Mulligan’s, has been with the restaurant for 18 years. Wings are the top-selling item, she said, especially those tossed in a homemade buffalo sauce and served with ranch dressing.
“People want us to actually bottle and sell our ranch,” she said.
The menu also showcases a wide selection of wraps, salads, sandwiches and appetizers, as well as entrees such as steak and shrimp that are served with a dinner salad and a choice of one side.
Other popular items include burgers, French dip sandwiches and wraps — the buffalo chicken wrap, a Southwest chicken wrap, chicken Caesar wrap, veggie wrap and the chicken bacon ranch wrap, Zeid said.
Salads also seem to be fan favorites, including the Southwest chicken salad, the harvest salad and the buffalo chicken salad.
“All really good stuff,” Zeid said. “I can’t say that we actually have a set thing that is more popular than the other. Everything sells pretty well.”
A U-shaped bar occupies the center of the restaurant and serves beer, wine and specialty cocktails. Zeid said there is an extensive martini list, ranging from a chocolate martini to a botanical spritzer. Mulligan’s carries its own bourbon as well, which is bottled and blended in Cleveland.
“It’s unique that we have our own bourbon, so we like to showcase that in any cocktail,” she said.
Mulligan’s also has happy hour specials from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and offers two-for-one margaritas and two-for-one well drinks.
“We have a customer that house-makes our Bloody Mary salt, and it’s really amazing,” Zeid said.
The staff-customer relationship is another signature aspect of the restaurant.
“We would not be Mulligan’s without the staff and customer relationships that we have,” she said. “It’s truly like a second family. ... Everyone really knows that when they walk in the door, they’re going to see a familiar face, and I think people really gravitate toward that.”
The restaurant’s low lighting adds a cozy, warm feel, and an outdoor patio provides additional seating. It’s decorated with golf pendants and sports memorabilia, and family photos of customers and staff hang on the brick lobby walls.
“The whole lobby is definitely kind-of directed around our customers and the owner’s family and our staff, so it’s definitely cozy,” Zeid said.
Mulligan’s expanded four years ago, adding two private rooms, a bigger bar and more bar seating
“It’s been absolutely wonderful,” Zeid said. “It was much needed, and it definitely generated a lot more business.”