Puttshack STL in the City Foundry offers golfers an original, high-tech miniature golf experience plus a restaurant and bar.
The venue offers four custom miniature golf courses, each labeled with a neon color — Amber, Emerald, Sapphire and Ruby.
Amber and Emerald are on the bottom level and open during the week. Sapphire and Ruby are upstairs and open on weekends.
Each course has nine holes with a creative design for each hole. Many are designed after popular games, from Trivia to beer pong.
Dajanae Jackson, spokesperson and head receptionist for Puttshack, said the aspect that sets the establishment apart from other miniature golf courses is the company’s patented “track balls.”
These are tech-loaded golf balls that connect each customer’s name to the ball when they register to play. Each player’s score is then displayed on screens around the glowing courses.
“So then, you don’t have to carry around a pencil and paper and go through the hassle of keeping score, because our balls keep the score for you,” Jackson said.
Customers can quickly register for a game of golf online or on machines at the venue.
The venue also serves as a restaurant and bar. The dining menu has variety of “globally inspired shareables,” including Buffalo chicken dip, a hummus platter, Thai fried chicken and the Puttshack poutine fries.
The most popular shareable, Jackson said, are the Red Hot Riplets Tailpipes, a BBQ- seasoned fire-braised chicken and the signature cheese-blend spring rolls, served with Riplets aioli dipping sauce.
Other menu items include burgers and sandwiches, including the Hatch chili cheeseburger, which comes with a brisket, chuck and short rib patty, fire-roasted chilis, chipotle aioli and pepper jack cheese; salads, such as the fried chicken Cobb; and six different flatbreads.
While Puttshack welcomes families and players of all ages during the day and evening, the doors close for participants under 21 at 8 p.m.
“I like that adults get that little space of entertainment that they usually would have to share with kids,” Jackson said. “It’s more of a bar after 8.”
The bar at Puttshack sits in the center of the venue and is decorated with a multicolored chandelier, as well as double-sided TVs. A half bar is available upstairs.
“So people get the full experience without having to do too much traveling away from their courses if they want to slip off and grab drinks,” Jackson said. “Or grab drinks before they get into their course because we do allow drinking while playing.”
Puttshack serves 10 signature cocktails, each with creative names such as the Smokin’ Painkiller, the Very Berry Mule and the Porn Star Martini, made with Absolut vanilla vodka, passion fruit liqueur, vanilla syrup, cold-pressed lime juice and sparkling rosé.
An extensive beer and wine list is also available, as well as four “mocktails,” including the Cotton Candy Crush.
Jackson said Puttshack offers a versatile entertainment experience and brings variety to the City Foundry.
“Puttshack really does add a lot of value and a lot of character to the Foundry,” Jackson said. “It’s not only a place to eat, but it’s also a place for entertainment. You have that versatility, for lack of better terms, as far as an outing goes.”