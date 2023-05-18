If You Go

What: Puttshack

Where: 3730 Foundry Way, Suite 100, St. Louis

When: 11 a.m. to noon Sunday-Wednesday; 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. Thursday-Saturday. Open only to players 21 and under after 8 p.m.

Details: Retro miniature golf course with a restaurant and bar

Cost: $14 for ages 13 plus; $9 for ages 12 and younger

Contact: www.puttshack.com; 314-887-7888