Dave and Kara Bailey love crepes, but they hadn’t seen any restaurants that served them in St. Louis. They wanted to open a European-style urban cafe specializing in sweet and savory crepes, sandwiches and brunch.
In 2006, they found a small cafe spot downtown and opened Rooster at 1104 Locust St. The location has since expanded to hold more than 240 guests.
They opened a second location at 3150 S. Grand Blvd. in the Tower Grove neighborhood. The spot had originally housed a bank, and they renovated the building to honor its history.
While both restaurants have a colorful and upbeat esthetic, the South Grand location is designed to have a Mid-century Modern feel. The downtown location has more of an eclectic vibe.
“The South Grand location is in a wonderful community with lots of families,” Kara Bailey said. “It’s a very diverse business district with lots of different restaurants and shops. It’s got a great vibe, and we just wanted to be a part of it.”
The Baileys now have a total of 10 restaurants across St. Louis, including Bailey’s Chocolate Bar. You can read about it on the next page.
The South Grand location houses the main kitchen where all of the products are made for each of the Rooster restaurants. It holds a bakery and butcher shop as well.
Both Rooster restaurants serve an array of brunch fare. The crepes are made with savory fillings such as smoked chicken, cheddar and arugula or sweet confections with Nutella or roasted apples with cinnamon.
The most popular dishes are their “slingers,” — sausage or bacon with breakfast potatoes and sausage gravy served over thick-cut toast. They have a vegan version of this dish with vegan sausage, vegan eggs, breakfast potatoes and vegan gravy served on homemade focaccia.
Rooster also serves French toast, pancakes, biscuits and sausage gravy — which can be made with vegan sausage — and sandwiches. One of Kara Bailey’s favorites is the ham-and-jam biscuit made with homemade tomato jam.
In addition to brunch, the restaurants offer ice cream and a variety of signature beverages, such as the matcha mint iced latte, the bloody samurai cocktail and the dreamsicle smoothie, to name a few.
The Baileys said they are dedicated to supporting local growers. They purchase meat and produce from farms all around the state. They also started a micofarm behind their office in St. Louis to grow certain seasonal vegetables and flowers that are used to decorate the tables.
The Rooster restaurants bring an element to St. Louis that attracts people of all ages by using local ingredients to create meals for their customers.
“It’s certainly something that you see more of, which we find really exciting,” Bailey said.
“Just to see other restaurants doing the similar thing of supporting local farmers and vendors, but we’ve been doing it since Day One.”