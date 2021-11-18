This holiday season, at least 1 million colorful Christmas lights will glow at Six Flags for the year’s Holiday in the Park from Nov. 20 to Jan. 3.
For a few weeks, the park turns into a winter extravaganza with adventures, live entertainment and seasonal treats.
Patrons can also try to win prizes in reindeer games at the Hockey Shootout and the Reindeer Hoop.
Photo-ops are offered at various locations in the park, including the Gingerbread Village and the mass of Christmas trees.
Holiday in the Park is open afternoons and evenings except for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
Those looking to attend can gain access through memberships (lowest at $8.49 a month), season passes ($49.99 each), or single day tickets (starting at $23.99 or group rates starting at $23.99 each).