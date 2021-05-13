You are trapped in a dark cellar with several other victims, and you have one hour until the serial killer returns. What do you do?
You can find out at St. Louis Escape, an experience that offers seven escape rooms: Cellar, Dracula, Frankenstein, Haunted Hotel, Pirate’s Curse, The Mummy and Wonderful Wizard of Oz.
The escape rooms are complete with special effects, immersive details, story lines, animatronics and puzzles.
The Cellar, designed for teams of four to 12, contains six rooms filled with puzzles and mysteries. Only 55% of participants manage to escape.
The premise for the Cellar escape is that participants have been kidnapped, and the killer will return in one hour. The objective is to continuously solve puzzles as a group until the final exit is reached or time runs out. These puzzles can involve finding props, solving riddles and locating exits.
Owner Larry Kirchner said the attention to detail sets St. Louis Escape apart from other attractions.
“It’s very important that you give your guests the most realistic experience,” Kirchner said. “I think that’s what we accomplish.”
Before opening St. Louis Escape, Kirchner had extensive experience creating haunted houses in St. Louis. He takes pride in the details and special effects.
Dracula, Frankenstein and Wonderful Wizard of Oz are the newest additions to the facility.
Dracula, the most challenging escape room offered, takes place in Dracula’s castle and features life-sized animatronics and complex puzzles.
In the Frankenstein room, participants must solve the mystery of Dr. Frankenstein’s work in order to escape.
The more family-friendly experience lies in the Wonderful Wizard of Oz Escape. This room is suitable for all ages and has an escape rate of 81%. Based on the novel by L. Frank Baum, this attraction features the Tin Man, Munchkins and the Evil Witch.
St. Louis Escape also offers blacklight mini golf, a popular attraction with an 18-hole course. The course has a different retro theme for each hole, referencing classic arcade games.
Kirchner believes St. Louis Escape offers an experience that cannot be found anywhere else, declaring: “We have one of the best escape room facilities in the whole country.”