Until late January, the public has a chance to catch an exhibit called “St. Louis Sound” and learn about the city’s robust music history at the Missouri History Museum in Forest Park.
In the exhibit, visitors will see the evolution of music in St. Louis through the memorabilia of more than 100 artists.
“(St. Louis is) sort of this interesting crossroads where not only did we have so much homegrown talent from right here, but we’re absorbing influences from every direction,” said Andrew Wanko, public historian at the museum and content lead for the exhibit.
“We’ve always been this kind of interesting spot where huge things are happening because we’re sort of a border in every direction.”
The exhibit displays nearly 200 artifacts collected from the city’s award-winning musicians, including Chuck Berry, Nelly, Tina Turner, Miles Davis, Scott Joplin and others. Their clothing, instruments, records and related items are among the exhibit pieces visitors can see.
“One jazz historian here in town told me that he believes St. Louis belongs on the Mount Rushmore of musical cities,” Wanko said.
“After putting this exhibit together, I totally see where he was coming from.”
About half of the exhibit came from the collections at the Missouri Historical Society, Wanko said, while the rest came from the wider music community.
Albert King’s “Flying V” guitar from the Stax Museum in Tennessee is among the artifacts in the exhibit, for example, as is the gold record that Fontella Bass earned after her 1965 hit, “Rescue Me.”
It took a total of eight years to put everything together to create “St. Louis Sound,” Wanko said.
“It’s more so a place where you can come spend an hour or two and get the big overarching picture of all the fascinating music that St. Louis has made,” he said.
The first thing a visitor will see is a piece of tinfoil, he said. Not just any piece of tinfoil — this was a recording on an Edison phonograph made in 1878 in St. Louis six months after the inventor patented it.
The 78-second record is considered “the oldest playable recording of an American voice and the earliest known recording of a musical performance.”
It was added last year to the National Registry of Recordings at the Library of Congress.
The exhibit is open to everyone at no charge from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily except Mondays. Wanko said visitors can expect to spend anywhere from half an hour to a few hours looking through all the artifacts.
Interactive maps are incorporated with listenable song selections, archived footage and a trivia game to test a visitor’s knowledge of music history.
Along with the history lessons, additional programming has been scheduled. Guest lectures about the evolution of musical genres, a melodic garden party and concerts celebrating women in music are a few of the events on the calendar. All are free.
“Music is a universal language no matter who you are,” Wanko said. “Everyone loves music, and I can guarantee that anyone who comes here is going to find a story that speaks to them.”