Steinberg Skating Rink in Forest Park, considered the largest outdoor ice-skating rink in the Midwest, offers public skating all day. The rink is open regardless of temperature, and admission is valid for an entire day.
Located in the “Heart of St. Louis,” Forest Park is home to the St. Louis Zoo, the St. Louis Art Museum, the Missouri History Museum and the St. Louis Science Center.
The rink is open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Special holiday hours are 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Nov 25 to 28 and Dec. 18 to Jan 2. Guests can skate for as long as they wish.
It is open on Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.
General admission for all ages is $10 per person. Skate rentals are $8 with a variety of types to choose from including hockey and figure skates with sizes from toddler 6 through adult 15.
In addition to skating, the Snowflake Cafe offers hot dogs, snacks, burgers, soda, hot chocolate, beer and wine and is open during the hours of operation.
Steinberg Skating Rink is a cash-only establishment.