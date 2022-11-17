As Santa makes his trip around the world, he will be stopping at the Butterfly House On Dec. 10, 11, 17, and 18. Each night the event begins at 5:30- 7:30 p.m.
Visitors can enjoy dinner and take walks through the tropical conservatory.
The tropical conservatory is the biggest attraction of the Butterfly House. It holds around 2,000 tropical butterflies that fly freely. There are about 80 different butterfly species and 150 tropical plant species in the exhibit.
Stations will be available to children to make Christmas crafts. After, they can visit Mrs. Claus for cookies and hot chocolate. Visitors can wrap up the night with a souvenir photo with Santa.
Admission for Missouri Botanical Members is $20 and $25 for non-members. Infants 12 months and under will be admitted for free.
Reservations can be made here.