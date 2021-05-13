If you are visiting St. Louis and are hungry for a snack, a good place to stop might be The Caramel House for sweet homemade candy.
The Caramel House on Olive Boulevard just west of St. Louis is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day except Sunday.
All of the candy is made on site in a kitchen behind the showroom.
Flavored caramels are the specialty, but the the shop also offers turtles, toffee, dipped pretzels, caramel apples, cookies and different kinds of popcorn.
The simply salted caramel is the most popular menu item and is the basis for the shop’s other caramel flavors, including bourbon vanilla, coffee, lavender and many more.
Owner and candy enthusiast Janet Shulman said the staff rolls out the red carpet for visitors.
“They come from all over,” she said. “It’s just that unique, and it’s fun. We make it fun.”
The selection of candy in the retail section is not the only thing that makes The Caramel House special. After walking through the door, visitors are greeted by the aroma of candy being made in the shop. The kitchen is also visible from the storefront, and visitors can see the preparation in process.
Shulman, who makes the candy with the help of her kitchen staff, prepares orders fresh to maintain her high standards for quality.
She insists that tasting her freshly made candy is a nostalgic experience that cannot be duplicated by mass-producing methods.
“People taste it, and they’re like ‘wow,’” Shulman said. “Maybe they’ve never tasted what real candy should taste like.”
As a small, local business, the shop offers a personal connection for visitors and regulars alike.
“We’re sort of the bartender of the candy field,” Shulman said.
Visitors can either pick out candy for themselves or pick up a gift box on the way home. The shop also has curbside service and will deliver.
“The real experience is to come in to the store and let me spoil you,” Shulman said.