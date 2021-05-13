The first thing visitors see during the growing season when they pull up to Thies Farm and Market in Creve Coeur are fields full of fruits and vegetables.
The greenhouses on the property hold even more vegetables, as well as flowers in pots and hanging baskets.
The flowers and produce are destined to end up in the enclosed market the Thies family has managed since 1992.
“They [the workers] will cut it that morning or pick it that morning, put it in a market to sell for that day,” said co-owner Cindy Thies.
The farm and market typically open up on April 1 with flowers, spring vegetables and herbs. The end of April and beginning of May mark the beginning of strawberry season when a 1-acre field is opened for picking.
Visitors are given a basket and assigned a row. Once they have finished, they weigh the basket and pay for the strawberries.
Around this time, the rest of the produce starts to become available. In addition to strawberries, the most popular produce sold on site are homegrown tomatoes and sweet corn, Thies said.
As the weather cools, the farm transitions into fall vegetables, particularly hard squashes like acorn and butternut.
From Oct. 1 to Oct 31, a portion of the Thies Farm and Market becomes Pumpkin Land from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visitors have access to the fields and a playground with straw castle, pirate ship, tunnels, swings, zip line, 3-acre corn maze and — of course — pumpkins.
Under pandemic restrictions, the farm has required reservations for both strawberry picking and Pumpkin Land.
The farm also showcases animals — goats, miniature cow and pigs. A wagon is available to take visitors around the farm to see the sights and let families have a close-up adventure.
Additionally, last year the farm introduced Elf Land, a Santa’s workshop-themed playground similar to Pumpkin Land. It promoted December products, such as Christmas trees, poinsettias and Amish candy.
“We've got all the elves and everything made already, [so] we will do that again this year,” Thies said.