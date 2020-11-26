Winter Wonderland at Tilles Park will hold its 35th holiday celebration Nov. 25 through Jan. 2.
From 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., visitors can make a 1-mile loop around the park, which takes roughly 20 to 30 minutes.
Prices depend on the experience: $10 by car or $55-$120 by carriage.
Winter Wonderland started in 1986 when Wayne Kennedy, the former director of St. Louis Parks, wanted to create a light display for the holidays. He called for cars, trucks, tractors and trains to be set up throughout the park.
Referred to as “Big Boy Toys,” the vehicles became a park mainstay. Every year thereafter, holiday cutout displays were displayed to accompany the vehicles.
Over the years, the displays, lights, infrastructure and sound system have evolved at Winter Wonderland for the more than 150,000 annual visitors.
“Visitors can take their time walking through the park to enjoy the countless glimmering lights built into over 100 displays of characters and winter scenes,” said Molly Olten, public information coordinator of St. Louis County Parks.
“The canopy of lights glistening is set up throughout 75 acres of park land,” she continued.
Winter Wonderland is designed and set up by at least 25 St. Louis County Parks employees. Setup begins in September and takes approximately six weeks.
St. Louis County Parks donates a portion of the fees collected each night to a charity/not-for-profit group that helps collect vehicle fees.
All participants 6 years and older will be required to wear a mask. Those 3 to 5 years old are encouraged to wear masks. St. Louis County Parks is asking visitors to please follow social distancing guidelines.