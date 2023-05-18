If you go

What: Westchester

Where: 127 Chesterfield Towne Center, Chesterfield

When: 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday

Details: Executive chef Matthew Glickert serves a variety of local dishes from herb-marinated filet mignon to jumbo smoked chicken wings. Westchester also offers a variety of fresh seafood, such as grilled salmon and seafood stew.

Contact: Visit the website at https://www.westchesterstl.com/ or call at 636-778-0635.