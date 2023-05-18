Westchester is a restaurant in Chesterfield that has served seasonal, farm-to-table since it opened in January 2022.
The restaurant was “inspired by a couple of cocktails,” said Matthew Glickert, executive chef and co-owner.
“My group of friends and I used to go to our buddy’s bar and sit around, and we always conceptualized having a restaurant because we all kind of came from different backgrounds,” Glickert said.
“We always told each other that it would be cool to have a little spot we could call ours and do what we wanted, but do it at a high-end level. And it actually worked out.”
Westchester serves lunch and dinner from 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Glickert describes lunch as casual, and guests can dine inside or on the outdoor patio.
Lunch options include soups, sandwiches and salads. The Westchester onion soup comes with sourdough croutons, Gruyere and chives.
The Westchester Smashburger is made with a double patty, pickles, American cheese, lettuce, onion and a special sauce.
“Dinner is a lot more of an intimate dining experience,” Glickert said.
The lights are dimmed, and the blinds are drawn for atmosphere. The dinner menu includes soups and salads, small plates and a variety of fresh, locally sourced entrees such as the grilled Buttonwood Farm chicken with whipped potatoes, asparagus, carrots, peas and roasted garlic.
The crispy “pastrami” Buttonwood Farm chicken with whipped potatoes and whole grain mustard has been a popular addition, Glickert said.
He described it as a pastrami-style, local chicken dish that is flash-fried and smoked.
“I love to support as many local farmers and definitely use as many local purveyors as we can,” he said. “We have good relationships with them, so I think that’s kind of who we are. We try to always have a little story or something to tell about each dish that we conceptualize.”
A variety of fresh seafood is also on the menu.
“I’m always proud of the oysters that we serve,” Glickert said. “There’s only one other restaurant in St. Louis that buys these oysters. They are very highly sought after.”
Wines can be ordered by the glass, as well as draft and bottled beers.
“Our cocktail program is pretty involved,” Glickert said.
A local bartender helped curate the original list of cocktails, and the lead bartender has since come up with his own signature drinks.
“He’s a very talented mixologist,” Glickert said. “It seems like our cocktail program has been really well accepted with the Chesterfield crowd.”
Westchester is also in the early stages of expansion after acquiring the space next door. Blueprints have been drawn, but there is no timeline yet for completion, Glickert said.
“We’re definitely maxed out, so more space would definitely be beneficial,” he said.