On April 27, America celebrated the 200th birthday of Ulysses S. Grant, the general who turned the Civil War into a Union victory and then became president of the United States.
The sprawling home called White Haven, located near St. Louis where he and his family lived before the war, is one of many Grant-connected places around the country celebrating the bicentennial.
White Haven, now a National Historic Site, was his wife’s birthplace and later a home for the Grants from 1854 to 1859.
The 850-acre plantation was where Grant struggled to become a farmer, fell into debt and began his long bout with malaria. In 1860, he moved his family to Galena, Illinois, so he could support them while working for his family’s leather business.
A year later, Confederate soldiers fired the first shots on Fort Sumter, and the Civil War began. After the war, Grant began to acquire pieces of the White Haven property, although he never lived there permanently again.
White Haven has Grant-inspired events scheduled through the end of the year for the bicentennial, including ranger talks, living history performances, a horse program, historic weapon demonstrations, Civil War baseball games, special theme tours and a concert series.
The plantation was built by Col. Frederick Dent, father of Julia Dent who married Grant in August 1848. They had met in 1844 through Julia’s brother and Grant’s roommate during his last year at West Point.
While stationed at Jefferson Barracks, just 5 miles from White Haven, Grant would frequently visit the plantation. He proposed to Julia on the front porch.
Today, the site includes 10 acres of land and has become a crucible of mid-19th century history where visitors can examine the lives of the Dent and Grant families, as well as its enslaved workforce.
The lives of the laborers at the plantation are central to the operation at White Haven, said Nick Sacco, a park ranger at the site.
“There’s a lot of emphasis on the experiences of the enslaved,” Sacco said.
“At plantation homes like White Haven, there’s different perspectives and different experiences. The Grant and Dent families proudly called White Haven their home, but the enslaved may not have felt the same way.”
Visitor attractions include the main house, the winter and summer kitchens, the chicken house, ice house and horse stable, which now serves as a museum.
Guests can participate in three primary activities — ranger-led tours, a self-guided museum experience, and a 22-minute video in the visitor’s center.
“I think what makes this site unique is that it’s a place to really learn about Grant’s personal life,” Sacco said.
“It’s really a place to learn about Grant the father, Grant the family man, and learn more about the St. Louis context and the ways that St. Louis shaped Grant’s life.”