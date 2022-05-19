If You Go

What: Ulysses S. Grant National Historic Site

Where: 7400 Grant Road, St. Louis, MO 63123; it is adjacent to the Anheuser Busch-sponsored Grant's Farm on Gravois Road

When: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily

Details: Ulysses S. Grant's 19th century home is available for self-guided and park ranger-led tours. The 10-acre area features the main house, the summer and winter kitchens, the chicken house, the ice house, and the horse stable, which is now a museum.

Contact information: 314-842-1867

Website: nps.gov/ulsg/index.htm