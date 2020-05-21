The Cheshire is a boutique hotel in St. Louis that is designed to feel like a traditional British inn.
This aesthetic is achieved with its Tudor architecture, leaded glass windows, hand-crafted antique fixtures and complimentary English breakfast every morning.
Boutique hotels are smaller, more intimate stays that typically have high end design, amenities and accommodations. Usually, these hotels have between 10 and 100 rooms.
This upscale, charming hotel was not always this way. The Cheshire has a history in St. Louis dating back to the 1920s when it was a hamburger joint.
Over the years, the place became a restaurant and hotel, and in 2011, it went through a multimillion-dollar renovation to restore it as the boutique hotel it is today.
The hotel has been able to preserve the feel of its place in history, while adapting to modern style. Each room has a 37-inch flat-screen TV on the wall next to antique fixtures.
The halls display deer and animal horns that contrast with the black-and-white tile flooring. Some rooms have wooden shutters on the windows and access to a poolside terrace.
The terrace is open from May to Labor Day (weather depending), where food is served from the Fox and Hounds Tavern, a restaurant near the hotel. On some weekends, live musicians play poolside for guests to enjoy.
Vibrant red cabanas can also be booked for up to 12 people with a $500 food and beverage minimum.
Bikes and kites are available, as is an oversized chess set. Movie theaters are within walking distance.
As for dining, Basso is one pub that offers Italian food in a basement setting. The restaurant has 32 tap beers and Italian wines for diners to choose from.
Boundary is another restaurant in The Cheshire complex that serves comfort food created by Chef Ryan Cooper. There is also a Starbucks on site for guests who need their morning coffee.
Rooms can be booked online or by phone for a deluxe room, superior room, epic or royal room, signature suite or novelty suite. Novelty suites have a theme, such as the James Bond-inspired room with 1960s décor or the Passage to India Premium Novelty Suite with a big soaking tub for guests.
There are also accessible rooms available to book, and the hotel is pet-friendly.