On Saturday nights at the Hilton St. Louis Frontenac, a murder mystery dinner show lets customers join the performance. Everyone is a suspect.
With real actors hidden in the crowd, The Dinner Detective promises comic interaction and good eats from 6 to 9 p.m.
A ticket to the show starts at $62.95, but depending on the season and demand, the price can change.
Several packages are also available to purchase, based on how involved a guest wants to be.
The Suspect Package can be purchased for $19.95 for someone in the group who wants to become the prime suspect, for example.
The mystery does not take place in a certain period as a backdrop, which is unusual for this kind of show.
The purchase of a ticket will pay for the mystery and the meal. There is a full bar, but it is cash only.
The meal includes a tray of appetizers, salad, choice of entree (chicken, salmon and a vegetarian option) and dessert.
Accommodations can be made for those with food allergies and dietary restrictions, and the staff asks that those be mentioned when registering to ensure they can be accomplished.
However, there is a dress code, which is business casual/dressy casual. Visitors who come to the venue in shorts, T-shirts and/or hats will not be allowed to enter.
Guests must be 15 years and older with adult supervision because of the show’s adult content.
Tickets can be purchased on the website, and availability is listed there, as well.
Shows are posted six to eight weeks in advance and can sell out, so buying tickets ahead of time is best to make sure to reserve a seat.