The former mall area of Union Station has been transformed into an underwater wonderland for visitors. The new aquarium opened in the latter part of 2019 and is close to the many restaurants in the station.
With 12,000 square feet filled with aquatic life, the St. Louis Aquarium has 13,000 animals living in the water.
At least 257 different species are in the exhibits. Visitors also have access to the touch pools that allow them to feel the back of a stingray, pet a shark and interact with other marine life.
There are six separate galleries where sea life is secluded in a natural habitat.
In the Confluence Gallery, for example, visitors can see largemouth bass, crappie and other fish that swim in the Mississippi and Missouri rivers.
Piranhas, redtail catfish and the giant arowana found in the rivers of South America, Africa and Southeast Asia swim together in Global Rivers.
Horseshoe crabs, sea cucumbers and the pencil urchin live in The Ocean Shore, while The Deep holds animals that produce light to survive in darkness, including jellyfish, octopi, sea dragons and the gulper eel.
Shark Canyon, the largest exhibit with 250,000 gallons in the tank, holds 80 sharks and devil rays, as well as surgeonfish and a cleaner wrasse.
At the habitats, guests can talk to the people who care for them. The biologists are ready to answer questions and give more information about the creatures.
Visitors can also take a special peek at what goes on with the animals and those who take care of them by going on the Behind the Scenes Tour. The tour is an additional cost of $16 per person with general admission, and for those with an annual pass it is $12.
On this 45-minute tour, visitors are able to get an idea of what goes into making the aquarium a suitable place for the animals to live, from what the sea life eat to how the aquarium is able to make the salt water in the tanks.
Those on this tour will also be able to walk across the Shark Canyon catwalk that displays the 250,000 gallon shark habitat.
Visitors are also able to purchase ticket combo packs for the day they are in St. Louis. The combos include admission to the aquarium plus opportunities to visit the Wheel at St. Louis Union Station, the Mirror Maze, mini golf, ropes course and the carousel.
The prices of these tickets range from $25-$50, depending on whether visitors are children and which package is chosen.
A general admission ticket costs $25 and $18 for children aged 3-12.