By Jeffrey Zide
As the SEC prepares for another year of sports, the Missouri women’s teams are gearing up for the upcoming season.
The Puerto Rico invitational, which will take place on Aug. 30th and 31st, will have the Tigers playing against George Mason at noon on the 30th.
MU will play the University of Miami at 5pm later that day and again on the 31st.
The start of regular SEC play will begin against Kentucky on Sept. 29th at the Hearnes Center. The final game will take place on Nov. 30th at the Hearnes Center against LSU.
Craig Sherman, who was the head coach of Mizzou Women’s Volleyball from 1986 to 1993, has returned to to the coaching staff. He brings more than 20 years of coaching experience to the team.
He was hired by Interim Head Coach Joshua Taylor .
The schedule for all the other teams have not been released including women’s basketball. The schedule for women’s basketball may not be released for another or so because of contracts, TV deals and the schedule cannot be released until all those details are finalized, according to Andrew Melroe, associate director of strategic communication for women’s basketball, track and field and cross-country.
While the schedule has not been released, it will likely be similar to last year and if this past year is a good indicator of this year play, it is likely that playoff run is in several MU women’s teams’ future.