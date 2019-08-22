By Jeffrey Zide
After a season in which the Tigers reached the semi-finals, will the tigers be able to have a repeat performance wthout Sophie Cunnigham, Cierra Porter and many of the recent graduates who led the team to the playoffs?
A look at the new roster and past history may provide a clue.
New additions to the team include Shannon Dufficy who doubles as both a guard and a forward, and averged 15.8 points a game and 10.3 rebounds setting the record for double-doubles at Utah State, according to the MU Tiger website.
Michah Linthacum will be a forward for MU this year. Linthacum helped the Jefferson City High School Jays to their first ever state championship apperance in 2019. She is ranked as the No. 18 forward in the 2019 class by ESPNW HoopGurlz, according to the MuTigers website. She also helped to lead the Jays to three back to back district titles from 2017 to 2019.
Another new recruit, is foward Haley Frank of Stafford, MO. She was ranked as the No. 2 prospect in the state by ESPNW, according to the MU Tigers. Frank is also the all time record holder in the state for rebounds with 1,629. She has totaled 3003 points in her high school career.
She is also holds the state record in three-point percentage with a 54.3 percent.
Her father Steve Frank helped lead tbe Strafford High School to 115 consecutive wins and four straight Missouri Class 3A state championships from 2016-19.Haley Frank is also a three-time MBCA Class 3 Player of the Year in the 2016-17, 2017-18, 2018-19 seasons, a two-time Gatorade Missouri Girls Basketball Player of the Year in the 2017-18, 2018-19 seasons and the 2018 Missouri Wendy’s High Heisman state winner. When Frank was a junior, she helped l{span}ead the Stafford High School Indians to a 33-0 record and a third straight state title after averaging 24.9 points, 12.7 rebounds, 7.1 assists, 3.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game. The schedule for play for the 2019-2020 season has not been released and will not be for about a month because of contractual obligations with the SEC, according to Andrew Melroe, assistant director of Strategic Communication for the MU Tigers Women’s Basketball team.
While it will be hard for any player to reach Sophie Cunningham’s all-time scoring record for the Tigers, the combination of experienced seniors, and the promising new recruits, it is a strong likelihood that the Tigers will have another playoff run.