By Tom Coulter
It’s been a crazy two years for the Mizzou men’s basketball team and head coach Cuonzo Martin.
After back-to-back seasons in which a Porter brother was sidelined with an injury, this year marks Martin’s first opportunity to build a team outside the brothers’ shadows.
Though the Tigers have lost point guard Jordan Geist, their leading scorer from last year, and forward Kevin Puryear, most players are back this season.
A few newcomers will join them, including transfer Dru Smith, who is expected to fill the hole at point guard.
Incoming freshmen Mario McKinney, Kobe Brown and Tray Jackson also are poised to get significant playing time, Martin said during a recent interview. Jackson, a four-star recruit from Kansas, could start at the power forward position.
“I think our strength will be in our numbers as far as nine, 10 guys sharing the basketball, playing as a team,” Martin said.
“But the other part is the sacrifice of, if I don’t play as much tonight, I have to understand the big picture and what it means to be a team.”
This year’s team should be projected to improve upon last season’s 15-17 overall record. The depth could help Mizzou during the grind of conference play, but whether the team makes a postseason appearance will ultimately hinge on one player: junior center Jeremiah Tilmon.
Last season, he averaged 10.1 points and 5.9 rebounds per game, impressive numbers considering he played an average of just 24.2 minutes per game due to foul trouble.
Therein lies the problem and potential of Tilmon: If he can consistently stay on the court, he could become a dominant force for the Tigers this year.
Reducing fouls has been a focus again this off season for Tilmon, though if the fouls do pile up, Martin will have a new option on the bench to turn to: Axel Okongo, a 7-foot transfer from Northwest College in Powell, Wyoming. Senior Reed Nikko also returns to reinforce the Tigers’ front court rotation.
While Tilmon is the clear go-to scorer for the Tigers this year, the second primary option behind him remains unclear. Mark Smith, who proved himself as a sharpshooter before injuries hampered him for the second half of last season, could be that guy.
Smith is expected to be fully recovered from ankle surgery when the season starts in November. If he can replicate his 45% 3-point shooting percentage while filling out the rest of his offensive game, expect a big year from him — and maybe a postseason appearance for the Tigers.