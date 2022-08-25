This fall, Columbia will be center stage for a musically diverse group of bands and musicians.
Some of the biggest acts that will come to the area are Jason Aldean, Thomas Rhett and Melissa Etheridge.
The Roots N Blues festival will take place this fall, which will feature household names such as Chaka Khan, Wilco and Bleachers.
Here are the highlights.
SEPT. 10: Jazz Forward Initiative, Inc. will present the 2022 Mo Jazz Music Festival. The event will be open to the public and is free. It will start at 2 p.m with doors opening at 1 p.m, according to the Rose Music Hall website.
The festival will feature local bands and artists from around Missouri, including the Columbia Jazz Orchestra, the Tom Andes Quartet, Kansas City native Megan Birdsall and St. Louis group Good For The Soul.
Ghost-Note will be the event’s closing act, taking the stage at 7:20 p.m. Led by multi-Grammy winning duo and “Snarky Puppy” bandmates Robert Searing and Nate Werth, Ghost-Note works with a rotating group of collaborators that represent members of Prince, Toto, Kendrick Lamar, Justin Timberlake and other renowned musical artists.
Jazz Forward Initiative, Inc. is dedicated to supporting, preserving and continuing the American tradition of jazz music. The mission is “to provide the citizens of mid-Missouri with the opportunity to see and hear excellent live performances of this original American art form in a safe, comfortable setting,” according to the initiative’s website.
SEPT. 15: The Blue Note on Ninth Street will present Dustin Lynch and his “Party Mode” tour. He will share the stage with country singer Adam Sanders.
Lynch’s concert is part of the Summerfest concert series. Doors will open at 6 p.m. ,and the concert will start at 7:30 p.m, according to the venue website. Tickets are $35.
Lynch has been nominated for high-profile awards such as the Billboard Music Awards, iHeartRadio Music Award and the CMT Music Awards, winning the last two. His self-titled debut album peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart.
He has also toured with country superstars Luke Bryan, Brad Paisley and Florida Georgia Line. His latest album, “Blue In The Sky,” was released in February.
SEPT. 22: Thomas Rhett’s “Bring the Bar to You” tour will make a stop at Mizzou Arena. Country singer-songwriters Parker McCollum and Conner Smith will be the opening acts for Rhett’s concert.
The show is set to start at 7:30 p.m. Regular tickets start at $27.50 each.
Rhett, 32 has been nominated five times for a Grammy Award. Besides writing his own songs, he has also written singles for other household country acts such as Florida Georgia Line and Jason Aldean.
Two of his LPs, “Life Changes” and “Center Point Road,” reached the top of the Billboard 200 charts, and more than 20 of his singles have appeared on the Billboard Hot Country Songs charts.
His latest album “Where We Started” was released on April.
SEPT. 22: Rapper Waka Flocka Flame will perform at The Blue Note with emerging DJ Skyvak, as part of Sigma Nu’s Sigmapalooza.
The show is set to start at 9 p.m. with doors opening at 8 p.m. Tickets are $40.
Juaquin James Malphurs, better known as Waka Flocka Flame, is a rapper based in Atlanta. His career broke into the mainstream in 2009 with the release of his single, “O Let’s Do It,” and his debut album “Flockaveli” in 2010.
He has collaborated with rappers and musicians such as Drake, Nicki Minaj, Machine Gun Kelly, Gucci Mane, Lil Wayne and Tyga.
SEPT. 23: Country singers Sammy Kershaw, Aaron Tippin and Collin Raye will share the stage at Capital Region MU Healthcare Amphitheater in Jefferson City with their Roots and Boots tour.
The show is set to start at 7:30 p.m., according to the venue website. Tickets start at $36 each and can be purchased at crmuamphitheater.com.
Kershaw, Tippin and Raye are all platinum-certified artists, with several of their tracks charting on the Billboard Hot Country Songs charts. ”Combined, the trio has amassed more than 40 Top 10 radio hits and sold more than 25 million albums,” according to the venue website.
SEPT 25: Singer-songwriter Melissa Etheridge will take the stage with her “One Way Out Tour” at Capital Region MU Healthcare Amphitheater in Jefferson City.
The concert is set for 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $39 each, according to the venue website, and can be purchased at crmuamphitheater.com.
Etheridge’s self-titled album, which debuted in 1988, was praised by critics and listeners. Since then, she has been a widely acclaimed musician.
She is a 15-time Grammy nominee and has won on two occasions for Best Female Rock Vocal Performance. She also won an Academy Award for Best Original Song for “I Need to Wake Up;” which she wrote for the documentary “An Inconvenient Truth.”
Her latest album “One Way Out” was released in 2021.
OCT. 7-9: Roots N Blues — previously known as Roots N Blues N BBQ — will be one of the signature events this fall.
The festival will take place at Stephens Lake Park Amphitheather, with two stages sponsored by MU Healthcare and EquipmentShare.
Roots N Blues will feature 24 artists. Headliners are Tanya Tucker and Wilco for Friday, Chaka Khan and John Batiste for Saturday, and Old Crow Medicine Show and Bleachers on Sunday.
Organizers of Roots N Blues use the event as a way to represent elements of Missouri culture, including food, drink and visual arts, according to the festival’s Instagram account.
Since 2007, Roots N Blues has been an annual three-day music festival that features established and emerging bands and musicians. It has featured artists such as Maren Morris, Leon Bridges, Sheryl Crow and Ryan Adams.
Tickets for the festival are available at rootsnbluesfestival.frontgatetickets.com.
OCT. 28: Mizzou Arena will be the center stage for Jason Aldean’s Rock N’ Roll Cowboy Tour 2022. Opening acts will be country artists John Morgan and Gabby Barrett.
Tickets start at $46.25 each. Doors open at 7:30 p.m.
Aldean is a five-time Grammy nominee and multi-platinum country singer, songwriter and producer.
Since his career started in 2005, 38 of his songs have landed on the Billboard Hot 100 charts and 27 have reached the top spot on the Hot Country Songs and Country Airplay charts. Four of his albums have debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 charts.
Throughout his career, he has collaborated with acclaimed singers such as Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Miranda Lambert and Lionel Richie.
His latest album “GEORGIA” was released in April.
NOV. 17: Singer-songwriter Chelsea Cutler will present her “When I Close My Eyes” tour at The Blue Note, which will feature Ayokay and Arden Jones as special guests.
The show will start at 9 p.m. with doors opening at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $27.
A Westport, Connecticut, native, Cutler, 25, started her music career posting original songs and covers on her SoundCloud. She then decided to drop out of college and pursue music full-time.
Her debut album peaked at the 23rd spot on the Billboard 200 charts. Her songs have gained millions of global streams with three of her singles certified gold and platinum.
Her latest studio album “When I Close My Eyes” was released on March.