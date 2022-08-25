As Columbia College prepares to kick off the fall 2022 semester, it brings with it new administration and opportunities for students and the community alike.
New administration
This fall, Columbia College Global, Columbia’s remote program, is welcoming new vice president Dr. Shadel Hamilton from St. Leo University in Florida.
The global program has 42 locations, including a new one at the Whiteman Air Force Base in Sedalia.
“(These are) basically our satellite locations, where adult learners can come to take classes,” Fleury said.
Given Columbia’s biggest cohort is online students, Fleury added that “it’s going to be a big position.”
Hamilton has a bachelor’s degree in hospitality management from Johnson & Wales University, a master’s degree in management and change leadership from Kaplan University, and a doctor of education degree in educational leadership from Northcentral University. He previously worked as associate director of academic services for Purdue University Global from 2005 to 2012.
On Sept. 27, President David Russell will complete his first full-time year after an interim term of nine months. Russell is the college’s 18th president, and his term will run through June 30, 2024.
Jennifer Jewell, the new dean of the School of Humanities, Arts and Social Sciences, began her term in early July. Jewell previously served as professor and director of the School of Social Work at Salisbury University.
New degree programs
Columbia College offers eight new degree programs.
- Bachelors of science (BS) in project management
- Certificate in project management (undergraduate)
- Certificate in digital marketing (undergraduate)
- Associate of science in cybersecurity
- Certificate in C++ programming (undergraduate)
- Certificate in database and software development (undergraduate)
- BS in child development
- Certificate in homeland security (undergraduate)
Military-friendly status
The college was named the third most military-friendly school in the United States by militaryfriendly.com.
“We are proud to continue our strong relationship with the U.S. Armed Forces and are grateful for this prestigious honor,” said Russell in a news release.
“A large population of our students are military-related,” Fleury said, “so we have a large military contingent of students. In fact, our three newest locations are at Whiteman Air Force Base, Fort Irwin in California and then Grissom Air Reserve Base in Indiana.”
Columbia was named a Purple Heart College by the Military Order of the Purple Heart Society in 2019, according to a news release from the school. This recognition is attributed to schools with exemplary support of military members and families.
Columbia also has the second-largest national chapter of the SALUTE honor society for veterans with nearly 2,000 members.
While the Whiteman location of Columbia was established in May, Fort Irwin and Grissom locations opened over the course of the summer.
Boone County Hall of Fame
The college will be inducted into the Boone County Hall of Fame on Oct. 14, after beiing “part of the community” since 1851 according to Fleury. The college has withstood the Civil War, two World Wars, and Vietnam.
“We have worked really hard to be a good community partner,” Fleury said.
Also receiving induction are living recipient Cindy Mustard — former executive director of Voluntary Action Center and current president of the Board of Directors for the Columbia Public Schools Foundation — and deceased 19th-century horticulturist Henry Kirklin.
TRiO grant community center
After receiving a five-year TRiO Grant from the U.S. Department of Education, Columbia College opened its Educational Opportunity Center in January.
The center helps students apply for financial aid and complete the application process for colleges. Students aren’t necessarily directed to Columbia College, but to the institution that best suits their needs.
The center isn’t exclusive to students. Its target audience is adults in the Columbia community without a bachelor’s degree.