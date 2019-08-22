Chris Foley restocks his bread display

Chris Foley restocks his bread display July 6 at the Columbia Agricultural Park’s Farmers Market. “I make the bread the hardest way possible but it makes the best bread,” Foley said.

 Amanda Lee/Missourian

By Steve Garrison

news@columbiamissourian.com

After years of planning and fundraising, Columbia celebrated the grand opening this summer of Agriculture Park, a space dedicated to connecting the community’s residents with agriculture.

Agriculture Park, located near the Activity & Recreation Center at Clary-Sky Community Park, was created through a public-private partnership called “Friends of the Farm.”

The partnership raised the majority of the money for the park’s creation through a fundraising campaign that began in 2015.

A portion of the park’s construction was also funded by the parks sales tax, which was approved the same year fundraising began.

The city celebrated the completion of the project’s first phase of construction, which includes the MU Healthcare Pavilion, a parking lot, playground and walking trail, with a July 13 dedication ceremony.

The Columbia Farmer’s Market relocated to the pavilion this summer.

Adam Saunders, development director for the Columbia Center for Urban Agriculture, said the market provided students a place to purchase fresh food and connect to the wider Columbia community.

The center also organizes hands-on programming at the park to help residents learn about plants, gardening, nutrition and more, Saunders said.

Volunteer opportunities to help with the center’s gardens are also available for individual or groups of students.

As funding allows, the city will begin the second phase of construction, which would add more stalls to the pavilion, an event center, a kitchen and additional parking.

The “Friends of the Farm” partnership includes the Columbia Center for Urban Agriculture, Columbia Farmer’s Market, Sustainable Farms & Communities and MU Health Care.

