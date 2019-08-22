By Katharine Finnerty
Changes will be made this fall to the three MU student health centers — the Counseling Center, the Student Health Center and the Wellness Resource Center.
An assessment by Keeling & Associates last year called the centers “predominantly siloed, largely uncoordinated and non-collaborative, confusingly duplicative and distantly located,” according to previous Missourian reporting.
One of the recommendations in the report was to create the position of executive director of Student Health and Well-Being. MU hired Jamie Shutter, former executive director of University Health Services at the University of Texas at Austin, to the newly created position.
The integration begins with a single digital point of access. This new digital access point gives students information about each center and helps guide students to where they need to go.
Students will also be directed to the proper place if they arrive at a location that does not best serve their needs.
“As we’re talking about a single point of access, we’re also teaming that up with no wrong door,” Shutter said.
“If a student ends up at the Wellness Resource Center in distress or the Student Health Center, we’re going to get them where they need to be.”
The Counseling Center will be the single point of entry for students seeking mental health services in the fall. The center typically has an increase in demand for mental health services in late September/early October, Shutter said.
Counseling Center If students, faculty or staff members are concerned about a mental health issue with a student, they should refer the student to the Counseling Center, Shutter said.
The center offers services such as skill-building workshops, group therapy, brief individual therapy, referral services and 24/7 crisis support, according to their website.
The Counseling Center is at 119 Parker Hall.
Student Health CenterThe Student Health Center will continue to offer primary medical care, psychiatric care and flu shots and other immunizations.
The main change for the center was moving the behavioral health staff to the Counseling Center, Shutter said.
The staff will rotate shifts at the Student Health Center to maintain the behavioral health program, which focuses on behavioral health assessments. Access to these providers requires a referral from a primary care physician.
“A lot of what they’re doing in the fall semester is similar to what they have been doing,” Shutter said. “There’s still going to be primary care, there’s still going to be psychiatry.”
The Student Health Center is at 1020 Hitt St. on the fourth floor.
Wellness Resource CenterThe Wellness Resource Center is a “source for ongoing activities that support wellness as it relates to issues such as fitness and nutrition, stress-reduction, alcohol and drug abuse, suicide prevention and positive fan behavior,” according to its website.
Christy Hutton, the new director of the Wellness Resource Center, will be in charge of the health education and outreach staff, Shutter said.
The health educator at the Student Health Center was moved to the resource center to put all health education staff under one director, and two new health educators were hired to join the team.
The Wellness Resource Center is on the bottom floor of the MU Student Center.
Student Health and Well-Being is also in charge of rolling out access to an app available soon to students called Sanvello. The app gives “clinically validated” techniques to help deal with issues such as stress, anxiety and depression, according to its website.
Any student, staff or faculty member who has missouri.edu in their email will be able to download the premium version of the app, Shutter said.
MU spokeswoman Liz McCune said getting the word out about the changes will be mainly informing students as they seek mental health services.
“I think for students, the changes really should be seamless,” McCune said.