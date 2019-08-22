By Katharine Finnerty
When students return to MU after summer break, they might notice something different about the quad.
The dome at Jesse Hall is undergoing major rehabilitation.
Immediately after spring commencement, the dome repairs began. The project is expected to be completed by Oct. 1 and cost $2.5 million.
Jeff Brown, senior director of campus facilities, said the repairs were necessary, and the dome needed some TLC.
“A lot of the wood around the windows had rotted out,” Brown said.
Projects in progress behind the scaffolding include sandblasting all the metal, taking the dome down to bare metal to prime it and paint it, repairing a portion of the roof and replacing all 96 windows and window frames, Brown said. The Prost Builders’ scaffolding is the same used to paint the dome in 1996.
MU Communications Manager Karlan Seville’s office for MU Operations is in Jesse Hall. She said the only disturbance she’s experienced with the construction was smelling paint fumes one day. Seville said only one other colleague noticed the smell.
“Besides closing part of the entrance for the summer, that’s the only impact it’s really had,” Seville said about the construction.
Jesse Hall makes MU alumni feel like they’re home, Brown said. He brings his 2½-year-old granddaughter to the quad, and she already knows about the importance of the Columns and Jesse Hall.
The goal of this preservation project is to return the dome to what it looked like in 1895 when Jesse Hall was first built, both Brown and Seville said.
“I do think it’s important that we try to preserve the history of the quad,” Seville said. “It’s nice that we were able to bring it back to its original state.”