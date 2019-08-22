By Quinn Malloy
Kelly Bryant’s got game — that much is indisputable.
In his one full year as a collegiate starting quarterback, he led the Clemson Tigers to a 12-2 record and a spot in the college football playoff.
Clemson ran into a juggernaut in Alabama that year and ended up losing the Sugar Bowl (a.k.a the college football playoff semifinal), but Bryant could hardly be blamed for that — Alabama had won four of the last eight college football championships.
Bryant’s statline during that 2017-18 season was more-than respectable for a dual threat quarterback: 3,467 (2,802 passing, 665 rushing), 24 touchdowns (13 passing, 11 rushing).
Clemson spent all but two weeks of the season ranked among the top five programs in the nation, and reeled off statement win after statement win. Week 2 saw an impressive non-conference victory over No. 13 Auburn, and Clemson followed it up with a 47-21 trouncing of No. 14 Louisville.
Clemson’s lone stumble came week 7, when the team lost a close game versus Syracuse on a 4th quarter field goal.
Led by Bryant, the Clemson Tigers entered the 2018 college football playoff ranked first in the nation. While Clemson lost the college football playoff semi-final, Bryant was an integral part of a Clemson program that has made an appearance in all but one college football playoff (the playoff format began in 2015).
On Sept. 25, 2018, four weeks into the season, Bryant was benched by Clemson coach Dabo Swinney in favor of freshman signal caller Trevor Lawrence. Bryant, seeking consistent playing time, transferred schools. On December 5, Bryant announced that he would join the Missouri football program.
Expectations are high for Bryant and the Tigers this year. Missouri hasn’t had a true dual-threat quarterback since James Franklin graduated in 2014. Maty Mauk and Drew Lock were talented, no doubt — Lock was drafted in the 2nd round of the 2019 NFL Draft, after all — but neither afforded Gary Pinkel and Barry Odom the opportunity to really open up the playbook and get creative with their playcalling.
Having a quarterback who can tuck and run at any moment adds an element of unpredictability to an offense, and that will no doubt benefit the Tigers against the stalwart defensive units at Georgia and Florida, which they’ll play weeks nine and 10, respectively.
All eyes will be on Missouri as a potential disruptive force in the SEC this year, and we’d do well to tune in and see how it all unfolds.