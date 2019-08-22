By Steve Garrison
Logboat Brewing Co. announced this summer it will open a new facility for small-batch brewing.
The company’s new location is scheduled to open by the end of the year at 604 Nebraska Ave.
Co-founders Tyson Hunt and Andrew Sharp said the new location in north Columbia will offer an opportunity for the company’s brewers to experiment with sour beers and hard ciders.
The location will also have a small room for hosting private events, tastings and educational seminars.
“(The brewers) are smart and excited to have a little playground to be artists,” Sharp said.
Logboat has become ubiquitous in mid-Missouri since the brewery opened in 2014. Currently, the company produces almost 300,000 gallons of beer annually, which is distributed in 37 counties across the state.
Snapper, an Indian pale ale described on Logboat’s website as “fruity” with “resinous, piney notes,” is the brewery’s best-selling beer.
Inside the new 8,500-square-foot facility, two stainless steel tanks, which hold roughly 930 gallons, will be used to craft new beers. The facility will also house a foeder (pronounced food-er), which is a large oak cask used for aging beers.
Hunt said they have been interested in producing sour beers since the company’s founding, but the unique ale presents some tough challenges for brewers.
What gives sour beer its tart, acidic flavor is the introduction of wild yeast strains or bacteria. While those agents are welcome in a gose or American wild ale, they can run rampant in a brewery and contaminate more traditional ales and lagers.
“With sour beers, you introduce bacteria and let it do its thing, which gives it the sour taste, but the idea of those bugs floating around the air contaminating our clean beer, it was something we couldn’t risk,” Hunt said.
The new facility offers an isolated environment to experiment on a small scale with sour beers, which also take much longer than traditional beers to ferment, Hunt said.
The brewers also want to try their hand at crafting ciders and gluten-free beers. Hunt said the company’s third founder, Judson Ball, learned last year he was allergic to wheat and barley.
“He owns a brewery and can’t drink the beer,” Hunt said.
Hunt and Sharp envision partnering with local chefs to create one-off beers for their restaurants.
Any brews that are particularly popular could go into wider production at the company’s large brewery on Fay Street.
Overall, Hunt and Sharp said the response to the company’s plans have been positive.
“To make a small batch of beer with our friends – it will be a lot of fun,” Hunt said.