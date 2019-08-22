By Lauren Tronstad
The university campus has seen a lot of significant construction since the start of the summer, with two of three new buildings set to be completed this fall.
School of Music BuildingThe new building for the MU School of Music will bring together offices and classrooms that had been scattered among six different buildings on campus.
Workers started construction on the three-story building after a groundbreaking ceremony in April 2018, and the building is scheduled to open for the fall semester.
The facility will nearly double the amount of space that is available to students, staff and faculty, according to a release.
It was funded by donations, which included a $10 million gift from Rex and Jeanne Sinquefield and the Sinquefield Charitable Foundation. The entire project cost $24 million.
NextGen Precision Health InstituteAfter breaking ground on June 21, the new health institute, which is funded by $220.8 million of private and corportate support, began construction.
The initiative is designed to accelerate medical breakthroughs for patients in Missouri and beyond, according to a report from the university. Students from every UM campus will have the ability to learn side-by-side with leading researchers in their field.
“Missouri’s flagship university — home to the nation’s most powerful research reactor and 13 schools and colleges across the arts, sciences and humanities — is excited and poised to bring our comprehensive breadth of expertise across disciplines to this innovative research facility,” Chancellor Alexander Cartwright said at the groundbreaking ceremony.
The facility is designed to be a five-story building with about a 265,000 square feet that will allow for 60 principal investigators.
It will be located near University Hospital at the northwest corner of Hospital Drive and Virginia Avenue.
Donations included $10 million from the state. Expected completion date is October 2021, according to the report.
Center for Missouri StudiesThe new Center for Missouri Studies held a grand opening celebration Aug. 10 at Sixth and Elm streets.
Here are highlights of the new building:
- The research center is three times as big as it was in the Ellis Library facility.
- The new space more than doubles that of the current gallery, which can only hold a quarter of 1% of the collection.
- The new building can store twice as many personal papers, photographs, oral histories, letters, diaries and journals.
- With 76,000 feet of space, it can also stage multiple public events, including films, workshops, lectures and receptions.
The artwork, manuscripts, newspapers and books preserved there will help continue to tell Missouri’s historical story, according to the organization’s site.
“The center will be a visionary space where Missourians of all backgrounds can discover our complex cultural roots and come to a deeper understanding of what it means to be a Missourian,” said Stephen Limbaugh, past president of The State Historical Society of Missouri in a news release.
This new headquarters for the Historical Society has been in the works for more than a decade. It was a dream for years before the legislature approved funding in 2015. Ground was broken in April 2017.
The $35 million complex was designed by Gould Evans, an architecture firm based in Kansas City.