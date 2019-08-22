By Sarah Haselhorst
Columbia City Council members passed four separate bills in August that make the MU Police Department the primary responders in Greektown, five additional addresses around Greektown and eight buildings in the Campus Lodge complex.
The Columbia Police Department still has jurisdiction over those areas, but MU police will be able to respond more effectively to student-based calls.
The practice has already been in place, but the action formalizes a mutual agreement plan between the two departments.
Sara Diedrich, MU public safety information specialist, said making this change had been talked about for a long time.
“MUPD already has a close working relationship with the Greek community,” Diedrich said. “It seemed to be the right move to become the primary response agency for emergencies and non-emergencies.”
Diedrich also said the decision coincides with a recommendation that came last year from a 40-member task force to “reimagine” sorority and fraternity experiences at MU.
Eight student-filled buildings at Campus Lodge, located on 2900 Old Highway 63, will also be under the MU police’s jurisdiction. However, the lodge’s sidewalks, parking lots and swimming pools will be under Columbia police jurisdiction.
The eight buildings are 100% full of MU students because they’re being leased by MU for the Residential Life program, Diedrich explained.
Five other buildings in Greektown will be primarily serviced by MU police: the St. Thomas More Newman Center, the Evans Scholars house, Richmond Place Apartments and two Children’s House Montessori buildings.
Columbia Police Chief Geoff Jones said the level of response will be based on the nature of the call. As an example, he mentioned a call about an incident of sexual assault. In that case, the Columbia Police Department would handle the call and take the report.
“If this is something we need back up from the Columbia Police Department, they will certainly provide that for us,” Diedrich said.
During a City Council meeting in early August, Columbia Mayor Brian Treece said when council members voted on the bills, the decision reflected an extension of community policing.
“As we talk about community policing, for the university campus, MUPD is their community,” Treece said.
He said he had spoken with representatives of the Panhellenic Council, who told him they liked the service they had received from the MU police.
Jones was in agreement with Treece and said that MU Police have more resources available to deal with student calls.
The changes will not affect students differently in terms of making a call to the police. Students will still be able to call 911, and calls will be rerouted to the correct department. Three-one-one will also remain the non-emergency number.
“We appreciate all the work the Columbia Police Department has done over the years to patrol our sororities and fraternities and provide those student with law enforcement services,” MU Police Chief Doug Schwandt said in a news release.