MU targets 12 buildings on campus for demolition

As students return to MU this fall, the campus may seem smaller.
Twelve buildings at MU have been targeted for demolition under the university’s Space Reduction and Strategic Relocation Plan, intended to cut overall facility square footage by 750,000 gross square feet by 2023.
Demolition of nine buildings will be completed in the fall.
Buildings scheduled to be demolished this year include:
- Read Hall – June to Aug. 1
- Curtis Greenhouses 1 and 2 – June to Aug. 1
- Noyes Hall – June to October
- Parker Hall – June to October
- Old Student Health Building – June to October
- Columbia Professional Building – June to October
The start and end dates are approximate since they could change because of weather or unforeseen issues, said Christian Basi, spokesperson for MU.
The university also plans to tear down Neff Annex and Mizzou North, but the timeline for those projects has not been finalized.
The demolition of these buildings is part of the Space Reduction and Strategic Relocation Plan as announced in March 2021. With this plan, MU’s goal is to reduce the presence of buildings by 750,000 gross square feet by 2023. The current plan is to turn the land where the buildings are into green space, Basi said.
It is estimated that the first phase of this plan — not including Mizzou North’s demolition — will save MU more than $93.7 million in repair and maintenance work and more than $2.5 million in annual operating costs, as stated in a news release.
Originally, Mizzou North was to be sold after the university vacated the building. MU is now planning on removing the building and keeping the land, as previously reported by the Missourian.